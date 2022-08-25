Asia Cup 2022: "The planning will look slightly iffy" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's batting revolving around Babar Azam

Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan's strategy of making their batting revolve around Babar Azam could work either way.

Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rivals India in their Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai on Sunday, August 28. Their skipper Babar will likely open the batting alongside Muhammad Rizwan in that game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra delved into the strategies Pakistan adopt in T20I cricket. He had the following to say about Babar being the mainstay of their batting:

"They (Pakistan's strategies) are defined by their batting revolving around Babar. That, in my opinion, is a good thing and a bad thing, because if one guy has become the alpha male and everyone else plays around him, then till the time it works it is fine, but assume if Babar gets out, then what will you do. Then the planning will look slightly iffy."

While acknowledging that the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Rizwan and Asif Ali will look to provide impetus to the Pakistan innings, Chopra added that Babar acts as a fulcrum for their batting. The former India opener said:

"Fakhar Zaman hits, Mohammad Rizwan tries to hit for sure. Everyone after that will also keep trying to hit, whether it is Asif Ali or anyone else, but their batting revolves around him (Babar) only."

Babar is the top-ranked T20I batter in the world. The Pakistan captain has amassed 2686 runs in 74 matches at an excellent average of 45.52 and a decent strike rate of 129.44.

"Pakistan is saying that they have a set formula" - Aakash Chopra

Pakistan generally do not look to be explosive at the start of their innings

Chopra pointed out that Pakistan, unlike India, do not take the attack to the opposition bowlers right from the outset. He observed:

"Secondly, while India is trying to play a different brand of cricket, Pakistan is saying that they have a set formula. There is not even a chatter to change it. Leave aside the chatter, they have played only one T20I this year."

Chopra reckons Pakistan might have to alter their bowling plans slightly in Shaheen Afridi's absence. The renowned commentator explained:

"Their bowling strategy is that spin will play a restrictive role and fast bowling will pick up wickets. It works if you have Shaheen Shah Afridi. Now that he is not there, I feel you will need to change this strategy slightly, you will need wickets from your spinners."

Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup.



To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup. To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah https://t.co/jW9gGpWWQX

Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury. The left-arm pacer has been replaced by Mohammad Hasnain in the Pakistan squad.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Fakhar Zaman score 30+ runs in Pakistan's Asia Cup opener against India? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar