Asia Cup 2022: "I see Sri Lanka's bowling as slightly weak" - Aakash Chopra on the Lankan's clash against Afghanistan

Aakash Chopra feels Sri Lanka have a slightly weak bowling attack heading into their Asia Cup 2022 opener against Afghanistan.

Dasun Shanaka and Mohammad Nabi's sides will cross swords in a Group B fixture in Dubai on Saturday, August 27. The Lions will be without the services of their premier pacer Dushmantha Chameera due to a left leg injury he suffered during practice.

Chopra reflected on the Sri Lankan side in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He had the following to say about their bowling:

"Both teams' spin bowling is good. I feel Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will trouble Afghanistan. I see Sri Lanka's bowling as slightly weak, especially the fast bowling department. I am seeing whether Pathirana gets a chance to play or not."

Matheesha Pathirana could be Sri Lanka's surprise weapon at the T20 World Cup. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer is yet to play international cricket, but his slinging action could take opposition batters by surprise if he pitches the ball in the right areas.

"I would like to play a punt on Kusal Mendis" - Aakash Chopra on Sri Lanka's batting

Kusal Mendis scored 43 runs in the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Chopra wants Sri Lanka to play a punt on Kusal Mendis in the batting department, elaborating:

"You will see Kusal Mendis in Sri Lanka's batting, who can open as well as keep wickets. He is an attacking player and is in good form. So I would actually like to play a punt on Kusal Mendis."

Chopra said the following about some of the other Sri Lankan batters:

"Pathum Nissanka is good in the first innings but not in the second innings because he plays the role of an anchor, he doesn't play the big shots. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is blowing hot, blowing cold. I feel Charith Asalanka is a good player. They have Dhananjaya de Silva also now, he is a good player."

Chopra concluded by observing that Shanaka is not utilizing himself effectively with both the bat and ball. The former Indian batter explained:

"Dasun Shanaka, in my opinion, bats too low down the order. He won a match single-handedly against Australia but bats too low and doesn't give himself much bowling as well. So I think he is under-utilizing himself as a player."

Shanaka smoked an unbeaten 54 off just 25 deliveries to help his side register a four-wicket win in the final T20I against Australia. The Sri Lankan skipper walked out to bat only at No. 6 and bowled just a solitary over in that game.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dasun Shanaka score 25+ runs in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup opener against Afghanistan? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar