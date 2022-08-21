Asia Cup 2022: “India’s premier pacers Bumrah and Shami are missing out”- Former Pakistan cricketer wants Pakistan to dominate inexperienced bowling attack

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, former Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz is quite happy as premium Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are missing out on the tournament. He wants Pakistan's batting line-up to dominate the inexperienced bowling attack against India on August 28 in Dubai.

While Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to a back injury, Mohammed Shami was not considered for the T20I tournament. In their absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead India’s pace bowling department. He will be well supported by the likes of youngsters Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Nawaz said:

“Bowlers win matches and since India’s premier pacers Bumrah and Shami are missing out on the clash, Pakistan must fully capitalize on the situation and replicate the same results from last time around.”

He added:

“We were playing against weak teams and haven't faced tough competitors. We will see how the team will perform in the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan will also miss out on the services of their frontline pacer Shaheen Afridi in the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.

Asia Cup 2022: India to take on Pakistan in a high-octane clash on August 28

The Men in Blue will play against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening round of the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be keen to avenge their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan, which they suffered during the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup at the same venue.

India won the Asia Cup tournament seven times, i.e., the most in tournament history. Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, will be looking to clinch their third title.

Pakistan previously won the Asia Cup title in 2000 (under Moin Khan’s captaincy) and 2012 (under Misbah-ul-Haq’s captaincy).

