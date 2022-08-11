Asia Cup 2022: “It all depends on Rahul’s form” - Danish Kaneria explains how Deepak Hooda can find a place In India’s playing XI

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons that Deepak Hooda stands an outside chance of making India’s playing XI for the Asia Cup. He opined that his inclusion could depend on KL Rahul’s form.

Rahul has not played for India since the white ball series against West Indies at home in February. He represented the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during IPL 2022 and has been out of action since.

Hooda has done reasonably well for India in Rahul’s absence. He even scored a hundred in the T20I series in Ireland. Sharing his thoughts on the Rahul vs Hooda debate, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

“It would be interesting to see if the Indian captain has the courage to play Deepak Hooda over Rahul. Hooda is an explosive batter, a good fielder and he can bowl some off-spin as well. It all depends on Rahul’s form. When they reach Dubai and practice over there, the picture over Rahul’s touch would become clearer.”

Rahul looked set to make a comeback to the Indian team during the T20Is against West Indies. However, he was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ahead of the series.

“Shadab Khan the ace bowler in Pakistan’s spin department” - Danish Kaneria

Shifting focus to Pakistan’s strengths, Kaneria picked leg-spinner Shadab Khan as the key bowler. He also expressed concern over Shaheen Afridi’s fitness. The 41-year-old said:

“Shadab Khan is the ace bowler in Pakistan’s spin department. Mohammad Nawaz has performed very well in Test cricket recently. If Shaheen Afridi is ruled out Pakistan have Naseem Shah, and Shahnawaz Dahani. The other pacers in my team are Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr, who is young and very talented.”

In the batting, Kaneria picked Iftikhar Ahmed ahead of T20 World Cup hero Asif Ali. Explaining his choice, the former cricketer said:

“Pakistan have players like Asif Ali on the bench. But I would go with Iftikhar Ahmed at 5. I have picked Ahmed ahead of Ali because he gives you a spin bowling option. Iftikhar and Khushdil Shah would be the finishers. Shah can also bowl decent slow left-arm spin.”

Pakistan will kick-off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign by taking on India in Dubai on August 28.

