Asia Cup 2022: "Dinda academy should be renamed as Avesh Khan academy" - Netizen troll Indian bowlers for costly spells against Hong Kong

India secured a 40-run win over Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (August 31) in the fourth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.
While the Men in Blue clinched the contest in a fairly convincing manner, a number of fans expressed disappointment over the team's bowling performance against the associate nation.
The likes of Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh proved to be costly in the fixture, giving away 53 and 44 runs respectively from their full quota of overs. Other bowlers chipped in with tidy spells to restrict Hong Kong to 152/5 after 20 overs.
The two young pacers picked up one wicket each in the clash. Several citizens blasted Avesh and Arsheep on Twitter for their underwhelming show. Here are some of the reactions:
Notably, Arshdeep Singh has done reasonably well in his recent appearances and had a rare day off. However, Avesh Khan's form is a matter of concern for Rohit Sharma and Co. The right-armer has an economy rate of 9.10 to his name this calendar year.
Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli starred with the bat for India against Hong Kong
Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli smashed a classy half-century in the match against Hong Kong. He remained unbeaten on 59 off 44 deliveries and showcased impressive form.
Suryakumar Yadav, however, stole the show with his late blitz. With his knock of 68* from just 26 balls, he was the top performer with the bat in the encounter. He enthralled audiences as he slammed six fours and as many sixes. India registered a stiff total of 192 after being asked to bat first.
Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for the side. The left-armer gave away just 13 runs from his four overs and also picked up a crucial wicket.
With two wins from two games, the Rohit Sharma-led side have now advanced to the all-important Super Four stage of the continental tournament.