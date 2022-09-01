Asia Cup 2022: "Dinda academy should be renamed as Avesh Khan academy" - Netizen troll Indian bowlers for costly spells against Hong Kong

India secured a 40-run win over Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (August 31) in the fourth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

While the Men in Blue clinched the contest in a fairly convincing manner, a number of fans expressed disappointment over the team's bowling performance against the associate nation.

The likes of Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh proved to be costly in the fixture, giving away 53 and 44 runs respectively from their full quota of overs. Other bowlers chipped in with tidy spells to restrict Hong Kong to 152/5 after 20 overs.

The two young pacers picked up one wicket each in the clash. Several citizens blasted Avesh and Arsheep on Twitter for their underwhelming show. Here are some of the reactions:

𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 7 MSDIAN 💛 @NARESH7MSDIAN

Agree or Go and sleep now it's too night Avesh Khan's half century >>> Virat Kohli's and Surya Kumar Yadav's half centuryAgree or Go and sleep now it's too night Avesh Khan's half century >>> Virat Kohli's and Surya Kumar Yadav's half century Agree or Go and sleep now it's too night 🌉

Saravanan @Saravanan_jiiva



‍ ‍ Poor bowling from Avesh Khan & Arshdeep Poor bowling from Avesh Khan & Arshdeep😮‍💨😮‍💨

Sunil Menon @Menon05Menon @bhogleharsha Avesh Khan, Arshdeep are overrated bowlers. Instead Mohsin Khan who had a impressive IPL should be groomed to play for India at the earliest. @bhogleharsha Avesh Khan, Arshdeep are overrated bowlers. Instead Mohsin Khan who had a impressive IPL should be groomed to play for India at the earliest.

Pratyoosh D. Anjaria @pratyoosh_2023



#INDvHK Even Hongkong smashed Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh 🤷🏻‍♂️ Even Hongkong smashed Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh 🤷🏻‍♂️#INDvHK

Abhay ✍ @Abhay29121995



#INDvHK Dinda academy should be renamed as Avesh Khan academy. Dinda academy should be renamed as Avesh Khan academy.#INDvHK

Daraius Ardeshir @DEArdeshir

We won't win the WC with Arshdeep and Avesh as our No 2 and No 3 pacemen !

The lads have potential, but aren't quite at int'l level yet. @bhogleharsha 95 runs between them in 8 overs against Hong Kong !We won't win the WC with Arshdeep and Avesh as our No 2 and No 3 pacemen !The lads have potential, but aren't quite at int'l level yet. @bhogleharsha 95 runs between them in 8 overs against Hong Kong ! We won't win the WC with Arshdeep and Avesh as our No 2 and No 3 pacemen !The lads have potential, but aren't quite at int'l level yet.

X-Said @xsunsaid #INDvHK Even though today India have won the match but on a serious note Bowling Performances from #Arshdeep #Avesh were really waywards. Even they were playing against HongKong , they were tense . I mean somebody should have talked to them to calm them down . #AsiaCup2022 Even though today India have won the match but on a serious note Bowling Performances from #Arshdeep & #Avesh were really waywards. Even they were playing against HongKong , they were tense . I mean somebody should have talked to them to calm them down . #AsiaCup2022 #INDvHK

Robin @tr0685 @ICC Avesh khan is next Chakraborty in making. They should have gone for Shami since Bumrah was injured. Avesh looks as clueless as a headless chicken. Arshdeep had an off day but overall India got to be ruthless and not so soft @ICC Avesh khan is next Chakraborty in making. They should have gone for Shami since Bumrah was injured. Avesh looks as clueless as a headless chicken. Arshdeep had an off day but overall India got to be ruthless and not so soft

Pawan Pandey @pawan269 #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupT20 Batting was OK but bowling was below avarage. We should consider options for Avesh and Arshdeep for big matches. #IndvsHkg Batting was OK but bowling was below avarage. We should consider options for Avesh and Arshdeep for big matches. #IndvsHkg #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupT20

Ankit Dave @Realankitdave @imVkohli Arshdeep Or Avesh Khan Flop hai koi new players ko chance dena Chahiye @imVkohli Arshdeep Or Avesh Khan Flop hai koi new players ko chance dena Chahiye

Kash_09 @Kash0914 @Sportskeeda Avesh Khan & Arshdeep both tried hard to win Hong Kong @Sportskeeda Avesh Khan & Arshdeep both tried hard to win Hong Kong

Digesh. @stiflerftw



Drop Avesh & play Ash instead with Hardik as 3rd Seamer. Avesh Khan is totally useless, even Kohli bowls better than him. Arshdeep & Avesh both struggling against minnows like Hong Kong is a serious matter of concern.Drop Avesh & play Ash instead with Hardik as 3rd Seamer. #AsiaCup2022 Avesh Khan is totally useless, even Kohli bowls better than him. Arshdeep & Avesh both struggling against minnows like Hong Kong is a serious matter of concern. Drop Avesh & play Ash instead with Hardik as 3rd Seamer. #AsiaCup2022

Notably, Arshdeep Singh has done reasonably well in his recent appearances and had a rare day off. However, Avesh Khan's form is a matter of concern for Rohit Sharma and Co. The right-armer has an economy rate of 9.10 to his name this calendar year.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli starred with the bat for India against Hong Kong

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli smashed a classy half-century in the match against Hong Kong. He remained unbeaten on 59 off 44 deliveries and showcased impressive form.

Suryakumar Yadav, however, stole the show with his late blitz. With his knock of 68* from just 26 balls, he was the top performer with the bat in the encounter. He enthralled audiences as he slammed six fours and as many sixes. India registered a stiff total of 192 after being asked to bat first.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for the side. The left-armer gave away just 13 runs from his four overs and also picked up a crucial wicket.

With two wins from two games, the Rohit Sharma-led side have now advanced to the all-important Super Four stage of the continental tournament.

Edited by Ankush Das