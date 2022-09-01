Asia Cup 2022: "Going to be impossible to stop him" - Danish Kaneria on Virat Kohli's return to form 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has backed Virat Kohli to score big runs in the upcoming matches at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. He believes that the right-handed batter will make the other teams pay, as he has rediscovered his form.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after India's 40-run win over Hong Kong on Wednesday, he pointed out that Virat looked in complete control during the match.

He highlighted how the player dominated the opposition bowlers, displaying a brilliant range of strokeplay. He said:

"Virat Kohli is once again looking at his best. He gave no chances to the bowlers and played outstandingly. He seems to have got his form back, which is a dangerous sign for other teams. He can come out of his shell and now it is going to be impossible to stop him."

Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 44 balls against Hong Kong. The batter had taken a short break prior to the Asia Cup 2022. He has made an impressive return with back-to-back impactful knocks at the continental tournament.

The veteran batter stitched together a splendid unbeaten 98-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav to help India register an imposing total of 192. The victory helped the Men in Blue qualify for the Super 4.

"He is still searching for his form" - Danish Kaneria on KL Rahul's scratchy knock

Kaneria suggested that while Kohli and Suryakumar fired with the bat for Team India, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul struggled against the Hong Kong bowlers on the surface.

He mentioned that Rahul failed to score at a healthy strike rate in the encounter even after getting set. The ex-cricketer pointed out that that batter hasn't looked in good touch in recent appearances.

The former leg-spinner added:

"Suryakumar Yadav's knock might have come against Hong Kong, but KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also played against the same bowlers and couldn't bat in the same fashion.

"KL Rahul played at an ordinary strike rate, that too against a team like Hong Kong. He played a lot of balls but struggled to get going. He is still searching for his form."

Rahul managed 36 runs from 39 balls and finished with a dismal strike rate of 92.31. The dynamic batter's outing against Pakistan was also a forgettable one as he got out for a golden duck.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee