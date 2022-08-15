"Back to the grind" - Harshal Patel sweats it out in the gym after being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to injury

Team India pacer Harshal Patel was recently seen training hard in the gym at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore as he looks to regain full fitness.

Harshal shared a couple of workout videos on his Instagram account earlier today (August 15). He wrote about how an injury-enforced break provides a cricketer time to train without worrying about the competition.

The right-arm pacer added that he is looking forward to getting stronger and faster in the coming weeks. Notably, he is currently on the sidelines due to a rib injury.

Harshal Patel posted on Instagram:

"Back to the grind!! Sometimes the silver lining with injury is that it allows you the time to train without thinking about competition which is precious. Looking forward to these 3-4 weeks of getting stronger, faster and more robust."

It is worth mentioning that Patel didn't feature in any of the five T20I matches in the West Indies. He will be hoping to recover in time for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be played in October and November later this year.

Jasprit Bumrah & Harshal Patel not in India's squad for Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The contential tournament is scheduled to kick off on August 27 in the UAE.

The Men in Blue will open their campaign on August 28 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have returned to India's T20 team for the tournament.

The BCCI confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to their respective injuries.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava