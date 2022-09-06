Asia Cup 2022: "He can score hundreds in T20Is with ease" - Kiran More feels KL Rahul is 'crucial' for India's T20 World Cup chances

Former Indian wicketkeeper and selector Kiran More was impressed with the way KL Rahul batted against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 4.

Rahul's 28-run knock off just 16 balls would've eased some of the pressure on him after recording a golden duck in the opening game against the same opposition. He also struggled to score at a decent click against Hong Kong, labouring to a 39-ball 36.

Team India's vice-captain showed great intent and looked to unsettle the Pakistan quicks.

More believes Rahul is extremely crucial to India's chances of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup and will come good if provided with the necessary backing. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, here's what the former selector had to say about Rahul's knock on Sunday:

"KL is coming out of a major injury and also after a hernia operation. He is an important player for the team and we need him at the World Cup. He can score hundreds in T20Is with ease."

He added about Rahul's dismissal against the Men in Green:

"The shot (dismissal against Pakistan) was a bit too early from him but he could have easily scored 80-90 runs the way he was batting."

"We should not panic so easily" - Kiran More on KL Rahul's situation

Kiran More believes in the ability of head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma to get the best out of KL Rahul. This is perhaps why he feels the fans need to show a bit of patience when it comes to the Karnataka batter's form.

More claimed that winning the T20 World Cup and preparing in that direction was perhaps more important than winning the Asia Cup and stated:

"It is a process (of backing Rahul) for the T20 World Cup. We should not panic so easily. Although we should win the Asia Cup, the bigger focus will be the World Cup."

He added:

"For me personally, Asia Cup isn't that big a thing when compared to World Cup because we haven't won any World Cup since 2011. So believe in the process of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid."

Rahul will hope to play another attacking knock when India meet Sri Lanka in their second Super 4s match of the Asia Cup on Tuesday, September 6.

