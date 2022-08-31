Asia Cup 2022: "He could be a real trump card" - Danish Kaneria backs Ravi Bishnoi to replace Avesh Khan for India's clash against Hong Kong 

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria believes that Ravi Bishnoi should replace Avesh Khan in India's playing XI for their upcoming Asia Cup 2022 clash against Hong Kong. The Men in Blue's second group game is on Wednesday, August 31.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he pointed out that as the pitches in the UAE have been favorable for spin bowlers, having an extra spinner in their lineup will benefit the Indian team.

He also highlighted that the Men in Blue already have three seamers, as Hardik Pandya can bowl his full quota of four overs. Kaneria explained:

"I feel getting Ravi Bishnoi in will make a major difference. He could be a real trump card for India. The conditions in the UAE are also going to help him. They already have three pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. They can get one more spinner and that would further strengthen their bowling."

Apart from Bishnoi, India also have another spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin. It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma and Co. will make any changes against Hong Kong, or if they will persist with the same combination.

"He is an exceptional player who knows how to score runs" - Danish Kaneria on Deepak Hooda

Danish Kaneria opined that while the Rohit Sharma-led side aren't expected to make many changes to their playing XI, they have someone like Deepak Hooda in their ranks who has been very consistent for them.

He suggested that the right-handed batter has a very bright future. Kaneria further added that the team management might consider giving Hooda a chance in their upcoming clash at the continental tournament. The former leg-spinner added:

"India will not want to make many changes to their playing XI as they know that they will have to play with the same lineup throughout the tournament. But they have someone like Deepak Hooda in their squad who is a future superstar. He is an exceptional player who knows how to score runs. He has been doing well consistently."

India and Hong Kong will lock horns in the fourth fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

LIVE POLL Q. Will India make any change to their playing XI against Hong Kong? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das