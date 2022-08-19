Asia Cup 2022: Here’s the list of English and Hindi commentators for the tournament including Ind vs Pak match

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2022 will kick off in UAE on August 27. Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the tournament opener in Dubai, but fans will be waiting with anticipation to watch India take on Pakistan in a high-octane clash. The Men in Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Sport360° @Sport360



#AsiaCup2022 This is the Asia Cup battle we are all waiting for This is the Asia Cup battle we are all waiting for 🔥#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/0NegsXR9Nj

Ahead of the tournament opener, the broadcaster Star Sports network has released the list of English and Hindi commentators who will be calling the action. Big names like former India head coach Ravi Shastri and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram feature on the commentary list.

Also present are veteran commentators Sanjay Manjrekar and Athar Ali Khan. Russell Arnold and Waqar Younis are also on the roster. Scott Styris is the only non-Asian in the commentary team for this continental tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 English commentators

Ravi Shastri

Irfan Pathan

Gautam Gambhir

Russel Arnold (Sri Lanka)

Deep Dasgupta

Scott Styris (New Zealand)

Sanjay Manjrekar

Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

Athar Ali Khan (Bangladesh)

Also Read: ENG vs SA 1st Test: [WATCH] 'Ageless' Stuart Broad takes the catch of his lifetime to dismiss Kagiso Rabada

Asia Cup 2022 Hindi commentators

The likes of popular Hindi commentators Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan will also lend their voices during the tournament. Former India opener and batting coach Sanjay Bangar will also be providing his insights.

Both Manjrekar and Shastri will be commentating in Hindi also, an unusual but not unwelcome development. Former India opener and currently a Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir will be on air too, adding weight to the team.

Sanjay Manjrekar

Gautam Gambhir

Aakash Chopra

Jatin Sapru

Sanjay Bangar

Deep Dasgupta

Irfan Pathan

Ravi Shastri

The Asia Cup tournament will take place in Dubai and Sharjah from August 27 to September 11. The T20 tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to the UAE due to the ongoing economic and political crisis in the island nation. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will still be the designated hosts of the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup teams are split into two groups. A qualifier will join India and Pakistan in Group A. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are part of Group B.

The Star Sports network will be telecasting the 2022 Asia Cup. Fans can also enjoy live streaming on their OTT platform Disney+Hostar.

Defending champions India will be looking to win the Asia Cup title for the eighth time. They have won the last two editions, including the 2016 one which was also played in the T20I format. Rohit Sharma will aim to win his second Asia Cup as captain after guiding the Men in Blue to victory in the last edition (in 2018).

India squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Standby players: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2022: "KL Rahul's place at this time is No.4"- Saba Karim settles opening debate for Team India

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to listen to Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram from the commentary box? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat