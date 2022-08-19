ENG vs SA 1st Test: [WATCH] 'Ageless' Stuart Broad takes the catch of his lifetime to dismiss Kagiso Rabada 

England pacer Stuart Broad took an exceptional catch on Friday, August 20, to dismiss South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada.

He took the catch during the 78th over bowled by Matty Potts when Rabada hit a short-pitched delivery that went up in the air. Broad did the rest of the job at mid-off. The 36-year-old jumped to perfection and then leaped backward to pluck the ball out of thin air.

The lanky pacer almost surprised himself as England started to celebrate the wicket. Even the commentary panel thought it would go over the fielder.

Stuart Broad completes 100 wickets at Lord’s

On Thursday, August 18, Broad became the second England bowler to take 100 wickets at a single venue in Test cricket. He dismissed South African wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne to complete 100 wickets at Lord’s.

James Anderson was the first English bowler to take 100 wickets at a venue (also at Lord’s). Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath has also scalped a hundred wickets at Galle.

Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has scalped 800 Test wickets, achieved the feat thrice – at SSC Colombo, Kandy, and Galle.

Broad is the second highest-wicket taker for England in Tests.

The right-arm pacer has taken 552 wickets in Tests. He is chasing Glenn McGrath’s record, the Australian legend having scalped 563 wickets in the format.

Most wickets in Tests (* = Subject to change):

M Muralitharan – 800

SK Warne - 708

JM Anderson – 658*

A Kumble - 619

G McGrath – 563

SCJ Broad – 552*

