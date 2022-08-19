ENG vs SA 1st Test: [WATCH] 'Ageless' Stuart Broad takes the catch of his lifetime to dismiss Kagiso Rabada 

England pacer Stuart Broad took an exceptional catch on Friday, August 20, to dismiss South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada.
He took the catch during the 78th over bowled by Matty Potts when Rabada hit a short-pitched delivery that went up in the air. Broad did the rest of the job at mid-off. The 36-year-old jumped to perfection and then leaped backward to pluck the ball out of thin air.
The lanky pacer almost surprised himself as England started to celebrate the wicket. Even the commentary panel thought it would go over the fielder.
Sharing the video on Twitter, a cricket fanatic wrote:
“A stunner from Stuart Broad.”
A section of fans couldn’t keep calm and took to the micro-blogging site to hail Stuart Broad’s stunning catch. Here are some of the reactions:
Stuart Broad completes 100 wickets at Lord’s
On Thursday, August 18, Broad became the second England bowler to take 100 wickets at a single venue in Test cricket. He dismissed South African wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne to complete 100 wickets at Lord’s.
James Anderson was the first English bowler to take 100 wickets at a venue (also at Lord’s). Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath has also scalped a hundred wickets at Galle.
Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has scalped 800 Test wickets, achieved the feat thrice – at SSC Colombo, Kandy, and Galle.
Broad is the second highest-wicket taker for England in Tests.
The right-arm pacer has taken 552 wickets in Tests. He is chasing Glenn McGrath’s record, the Australian legend having scalped 563 wickets in the format.
Most wickets in Tests (* = Subject to change):
- M Muralitharan – 800
- SK Warne - 708
- JM Anderson – 658*
- A Kumble - 619
- G McGrath – 563
- SCJ Broad – 552*
