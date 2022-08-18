[WATCH] Asia Cup 2022: When Rahul Dravid got angry at Shoaib Akhtar; former Pakistani speedster revisits memory from Indo-Pak rivalry

Ahead of the Asia Cup's blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday, August 17, shared a rare incident from his days in the Indo-Pak rivalry.

Such is the intensity of the high-voltage clash that even a player of Rahul Dravid's demeanor once got aggressive on the field against Pakistan.

In a conversation with Asia Cup official broadcaster Star Sports, Akhtar shared a rare memory of Team India's head coach who got angry at the speedster. He explained how he was shocked to see Dravid flared up in the high-voltage contest. He said:

“Actually, in that match, he [Rahul Dravid] wanted to have a word with me because we ran into each other and collided. Before that, I was extremely angry at Mohammad Kaif as he moved away as I was about to jump to bowl. I got him and Yuvi out and everything. We were a touch close to winning that game and then Rahul Dravid ran into me and we collided. I asked him to run on his side and let me run on my side.”

He added:

“Rahul got flared up, saying, This and that is not possible. I asked Rahul how you became aggressive. I know the climate is changing, but I can’t understand that you can also fight. It was a one-off thing. We all know Rahul is a gentleman.”

India to begin Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan in a highly-anticipated match on August 28 in Dubai.

The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge their 10-wicket loss against Babar Azam and Co. in the last edition of the T20 World Cup. However, Team India enjoys an upper hand (7-2 in head-to-head clashes) against Pakistan in T20Is.

The defending champions will be looking to win their eighth title in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will be looking to win his second title as skipper.

Pakistan, on the other hand will be looking to win its third title after a gap of 10 years. Babar Azam can join the elite list of captains like Misbah-ul-Haq (2012) and Moin Khan (2000) to win the Asia Cup for Pakistan.

