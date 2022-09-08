Asia Cup 2022: "I feel Rishabh Pant might be dropped" - Robin Uthappa suggests changes in India's playing XI for Afghanistan clash

Veteran batter Robin Uthappa has suggested a couple of changes India could make in their final Super 4 clash against Afghanistan in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup. The two sides will lock horns in a dead rubber on Thursday, September 8, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue will hope to end their campaign on a high after suffering defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. India's team selection has come under the scanner following the two losses and the think tank will hope to make amends against the Afghans.

Uthappa believes India will bring in veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who is yet to feature in the Super 4, against Afghanistan. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter stated:

"I think Dinesh Karthik will be playing today's game as a finisher. He and Hardik Pandya will be the finishers at No. 6 and 7. I feel Rishabh Pant might be dropped and Deepak Hooda will bat at No. 5."

Uthappa also reckoned that Deepak Chahar might get a game after the Indian pacers leaked a lot of runs in the last two matches. He added:

"In bowling, I think Deepak Chahar will play because India will try a few experiments because this is their only opportunity. He is coming from a break and had a good outing against Zimbabwe, so he deserves an opportunity."

Chahar, who was on the standby list, was roped into the final squad after Avesh Khan was ruled out of the continental tournament due to health issues.

"If Axar plays then Hardik would bat at No. 5" - Robin Uthappa

All-rounder Axar Patel will also be keen to get some game time under his belt. He was added to the squad after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee injury.

Uthappa reckoned that Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda would have to sit out if Axar plays against Afghanistan. He explained:

"In my opinion, Axar can fit into the playing XI but whether he plays or not, it's on the team management. If Axar plays, then Hardik would bat at No. 5 followed by Karthik and Axar at six and seven."

Uthappa added:

"In that case, Hooda and Pant will miss out. They can go with this strategy or play Deepak Chahar. They are likely to go with either of these two."

India and Afghanistan have both been knocked out of the Asia Cup, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka set to feature in the final on Sunday, September 11.

