Asia Cup 2022: "I was getting desperate to score runs" - Virat Kohli on what he learned from his break

India star Virat Kohli's return to form in this year's Asia Cup has been the biggest positive from an otherwise disappointing tournament for the Men in Blue.

The 33-year-old struggled during the tour of England and was given a six-week break from the game. Many cricket experts thought it wasn't the right thing to do as they thought it would make Kohli rusty.

However, the right-hander believes that he got clarity in his thought during the break and that has played a huge role in him scoring big once again.

Speaking to Indian captain Rohit Sharma in a video posted by BCCI, here's what Virat Kohli had to say about his approach in T20Is:

"T20 cricket is not just about hitting big sixes and it helped me when I got that out of my system. I am happy for the team that I am back to playing in my template after a long time. I was kind of going away from it because I was getting desperate to score runs, but now I am feeling good."

"Six hitting is not a strength of mine"- Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's scintillating unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan on Thursday (September 8) wasn't all about the big shots. This was an element of his innings that captain Sharma observed.

Kohli focused more on hitting the gaps and finding boundaries at regular intervals. He ended up with 12 fours and six sixes to his name.

Kohli stated that he completely understands his role in India's present approach to T20I cricket. The former Indian skipper believes his job is to assess the situation and up the ante whenever needed. On this, he stated:

"I always wanted to play all three formats. Six hitting is not a strength of mine. I can if the situation demands, but I rely more on hitting gaps and finding boundaries."

Kohli added:

"My role in the team is to play according to the situation and if need be, up my strike rate. Even if i hit boundaries, it will still serve the purpose of the team."

Thanks to his stunning knock and a deadly five-wicket haul from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India trounced Afghanistan by 101 runs to exit the Asia Cup on a high.

