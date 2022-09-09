Asia Cup 2022: "Important for him to be in a good space heading into the World Cup" - Virat Kohli on KL Rahul

Apart from Virat Kohli's scintillating maiden T20I hundred, a key highlight for Team India from their win against Afghanistan was stand-in captain KL Rahul's innings. The 30-year-old has been under a lot of pressure to get back among the runs since his international comeback.

However, Rahul scored an impressive 62 off 41 balls against the Afghans on Thursday (September 8) and showed signs of returning to his vintage best. He faced difficulties while making his comeback after a long injury lay-off, but the team backed the opener and he delivered what was needed of him.

Speaking to Rohit Sharma in a video posted by BCCI, Virat Kohli stressed the importance of Rahul getting back into form. Kohli believes Rahul can change the complexion of the game when he is on song and said:

"Let's not ignore how crucial KL's knock was. It is important for him to be in a good space heading into the World Cup. Once he starts batting well in T20 cricket, our team looks even more strong."

The former Indian skipper went on to add:

"We are confident in the way we are playing and I am sure good things are to happen in the future."

Virat Kohli on India's approach to the T20 World Cup

Team India have a couple of huge home series coming up with three T20Is each against a strong Australian and South African outfit. Virat Kohli believes it will be the perfect preparation for the Men in Blue ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup Down Under later this year.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/yASQ5SbsHl

The conditions in Australia will undoubtedly be different to what the team are used to in India and in the UAE, where the Asia Cup is taking place. However, Kohli reckons the team has enough time to get into the right mental frame of mind to adapt to the conditions. He stated:

"You (Rohit Sharma) and I have been playing for a long period of time. So for us it is about continuing to be in a good space. What we are creating in the change room is very special and sacred to all of us. So in the next two series against top teams, it is about doing well under pressure and taking good decisions."

Kohli went on to add:

"We feel confident that we can play these bowlers in the World Cup although conditions will be a bit tough. We have time to prepare and I am sure we will be ready come the first game of the World Cup."

India will take on Australia in the first T20I of their three-match series on September 20 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Will 'Virat Kohli 2.0' help India finally win the T20 World Cup after a gap of 15 years?

