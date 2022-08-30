Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HKG: Weather update in Dubai on Wednesday (Aug 31) as India gear up for 2nd match

The weather is expected to be perfect for cricket when India lock horns with Hong Kong in their second match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (August 31). The two teams will meet at the Dubai International Stadium.

Nizakat Khan's men are yet to open play their first group match of the tournament. Meanwhile, India have already hit the ground running by winning their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. They crossed the finish line with five wickets and two balls to spare in what was a thrilling encounter.

Even as Rohit Sharma's men head into their next match as favorites, Hong Kong will look to put on a show and try to cause a serious upset. If there's one thing they don't have to worry about, it's rain playing spoilsport.

Hong Kong enter this contest on the back of three wins in their last four games. They got the better of Singapore, Kuwait and UAE before foraying into the Asia Cup.

Ahead of the upcoming clash, here's a quick look at what the weather has in store for us on Wednesday.

IND v HKG: Weather update in Dubai on Wednesday (August 31)

Expect it to be another balmy evening at the Dubai International Stadium with temperatures hovering around 34 degrees. Weather.com predicts a clear evening with a real feel of 40 degrees.

The humidity is expected to be around 43% with an estimated cloud cover of 43%. No rain is indicated and that would mean a full game between both sides at the venue.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, and Mohammad Waheed.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

