Asia Cup 2022: "KL Rahul getting 36" - Irfan Pathan on the positives for India from match vs Hong Kong

Irfan Pathan has picked KL Rahul's 36-run knock as one of the positives for India from Wednesday's (August 31) Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong.

Rahul's 36 came off 39 deliveries as India posted a mammoth total of 192/2 on the board after being asked to bat first. Their bowlers then restricted Nizakat Khan and Co. to 152/5 to win the match by 40 runs.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Pathan was asked about the positives for India from the win against Hong Kong. He picked Rahul as one of the gains, elaborating:

"From India's point of view, there are a lot of positives. Talking about the good start from the batters, KL Rahul getting 36, that should give him a lot of confidence as well. He was playing slightly cautiously at the start but after that he scored 36 runs."

Pathan chose Virat Kohli's unbeaten 59-run knock as the biggest plus for the Men in Blue. The former India all-rounder explained:

"Virat Kohli's half-century is the biggest positive because of the way he batted, the strike rotation. You see the score but we here see how he played. Was he in control - yes absolutely, he was in control. Was he taking singles regularly the way he used to - yes he was."

While pointing out that Kohli's confidence would have been boosted by his unbeaten effort, Pathan had a word of praise for Suryakumar Yadav, saying:

"There were some big shots in between as well, which was outstanding, plus he came not out as well. So that should take the confidence further ahead. He has become the highest scorer in the Asia Cup so far, it's good to see, as well as Suryakumar Yadav's batting, which was top-notch."

Yadav smoked an unbeaten 68 off just 26 balls, with the help of six fours and as many sixes. He strung together an unbroken 98-run third-wicket partnership with Kohli in just seven overs.

"The way Ravindra Jadeja bowled was fantastic" - Irfan Pathan

Ravindra Jadeja was the most economical Indian bowler against Hong Kong.

Pathan was also appreciative of the spell delivered by Ravindra Jadeja, observing:

"The way Ravindra Jadeja bowled was fantastic. He was extremely economical. He picked up just one wicket, but he dismissed their best batter - Babar Hayat, who was also looking set. Taking his wicket meant that you had put the final nail in their coffin."

CSK Fans Army™ @CSKFansArmy



23 - Ravindra Jadeja*

22 - I Pathan

18 - R Ashwin



#WhistlePodu | @imjadeja Most Wickets for India in Asia Cup23 - Ravindra Jadeja*22 - I Pathan18 - R Ashwin Most Wickets for India in Asia Cup23 - Ravindra Jadeja*22 - I Pathan18 - R Ashwin#WhistlePodu | @imjadeja

Jadeja, who played a crucial knock in India's win against Pakistan, did not get to bat against Hong Kong. The spin-bowling all-rounder conceded just 15 runs in the four overs he bowled on Wednesday while picking up the crucial wicket of Babar Hayat, who top-scored for Hong Kong with 41 runs.

LIVE POLL Q. Will KL Rahul score a half-century in India's first Super 4 match? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna