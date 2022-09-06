Asia Cup 2022: "It's not fair on DK at all" - Kiran More reckons Dinesh Karthik might be back in India's playing XI against Sri Lanka

Former Indian selector Kiran More believes the team management was a bit harsh on Dinesh Karthik as the latter was dropped for the high-octane clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

The 37-year-old probably had to be left out because Ravindra Jadeja's injury meant that Team India had to fit in a left-hander like Rishabh Pant in the middle order. The move didn't work as Pant failed once again. More feels 'DK' has proved himself to be a finisher and should be back in the team.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, here's what Kiran More had to say about the Men in Blue's probable playing XI against Sri Lanka:

"DK is definitely an experienced player and has proved himself as a finisher. In the last game, Dravid went with a left-right combination and that's where I felt Rishabh should have done better. He should have backed his strengths rather than trying a reverse sweep. So it's not fair on DK at all. But having said that, India will need at least a left-hander in the middle-order against Sri Lanka."

Kiran More feels Mohammad Shami will be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Many questions were raised about Team India picking just three frontline fast bowlers for the Asia Cup, leaving out someone as experienced as Mohammad Shami.

However, More believes the team management is just keeping the pacer fresh for the T20 World Cup and he will walk into the squad alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

The former wicketkeeper also spoke about Arshdeep Singh's match-winning ability. He stated:

"I feel the way Rahul (Dravid) thinks, he is keeping Shami fresh for the T20 World Cup. Once Bumrah and Shami come back, then you have Harshal and also Arshdeep Singh who was fantastic under pressure against Pakistan. Yes he did drop a sitter, but you can't blame him for the whole match."

The Men in Blue will hope that Avesh Khan is fit for the clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday as they simply don't have any fast bowling options on the bench.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee