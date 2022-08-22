Asia Cup 2022: “It’s a massive setback for Pakistan”- Inzamam-Ul-Haq disappointed as injury rules out Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamam-Ul-Haq has called pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi’s absence a big setback for Pakistan ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

He recalled how the left-arm seamer created trouble for the Indian batting lineup in their last meeting at the T20 World Cup. However, he feels that injuries are part and parcel of the game.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

“It’s a massive setback for Pakistan that Shaheen Afridi is out of the Asia Cup. If you look at the last match against India, he created pressure right from the very first over in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup."

"It’s a tough decision for Pakistan as Shaheen has been ruled out of the tournament, but injuries are part of the game.”

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.

The former Pakistani skipper also expressed his delight at the prospect of watching the iconic clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on August 28 as the two top teams compete at their highest level in the shortest format.

Inzamam said:

“It will be a thrilling match since India versus Pakistan matches are always entertaining. We can witness exciting cricket action since both teams are good in T20Is.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup.



To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup. To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah https://t.co/jW9gGpWWQX

“I am tensed about one particular aspect of Pakistan cricket”- Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq said that aside from skipper Babar Azam, the batting unit is yet to deliver consistently.

He further pointed out how Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan failed to continue their purple patch despite the former scoring a century in the recently concluded ODI series against the Netherlands. He said:

“I am tensed about one particular aspect of Pakistan cricket. For example, Fakhar Zaman scored a century against the Netherlands but got quiet in the next couple of innings. Other players like Mohammad Rizwan also hit a century but didn’t continue their form. Babar Azam is the only player who is scoring runs consistently.”

A veteran of 378 ODIs, Inzamam feels that players need to be consistent if they want to win the ICC tournaments and prepare for a situation where Babar fails to score runs. The Pakistani legend said:

“When you enter a tournament like the Asia Cup, it gets challenging because if Babar gets out, other players need to take responsibility. If you find the touch, try to continue it. There should not be a gap of 2-3 innings. It won’t take your team to new heights.”

“To win ICC tournaments, you need to make the most of your purple patch because when you are in form, it doesn’t matter against which team you are playing. So, please utilize it in the right direction.”

The Asia Cup 2022 kicks off with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on August 27. Defending champions India and Pakistan will face off in one of the biggest matches of the tournament the next day at the same venue. Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to avenge the 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan they suffered in the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Pakistan bowling and batting unit are completely reliant on Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury