Asia Cup 2022: "Itna shudh Hindi mein bol raha hai mere saath?" - Virat Kohli's hilarious take on conversation with Rohit Sharma

Team India stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have developed a great bond, having played together for more than a decade now.

The former Indian captain is known to be quite a humorous character and he proved why through his cheeky recent comments to Sharma.

In a video posted by BCCI after India's win over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on September 8, the current Indian skipper hailed Virat Kohli for his maiden T20I hundred. Kohli thanked Sharma for the lovely introduction that he gave and also hilariously asked him:

"Itna shudh Hindi mein bol raha hai mere saath? [Why are you speaking to me in such pure Hindi?] (laughs)"

Kohli spoke about the importance of Team India turning up with the right mindset against Afghanistan despite already being knocked out of the Asia Cup. He asserted:

"Yes, we had spoken about how our attitude should be when we walk out on the field today. We understand that this tournament was important for us as we got exposure of playing the knockouts. But our main goal is that World Cup in Australia."

There was clear communication to let me bat: Virat Kohli credits Rohit Sharma, team management

Just before Virat Kohli took a six-week break, he struggled for runs in England. Given his stature and the expectations mounted on his shoulders, questions were raised about his place in the squads for the Asia Cup as well as the T20 World Cup.

However, the team management as well as captain Rohit Sharma were quite vocal about how important Kohli is to the Indian team. The latter in turn repaid the faith shown by the team, and is currently the highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup with two fifties and a hundred.

Kohli opened up on the support he received and said:

"I had never taken such a long break in 12-13 years that I have played for India. So when I was back, there was clear communication from the team management and yourself to let me bat. It was important for me as I got my space and I was relaxed and excited when I was back in the team."

He added about the influence of coach Rahul Dravid:

"Rahul Bhai also spoke to me about how I can improve my strike rate in middle-overs. I was pleasantly surprised because I didn't expect a hundred in this format."

Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off just 61 balls to help India post a mammoth 212 in the first innings against Afghanistan. The bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fifer, then delivered to hand the Men in Blue a handsome 101-run win.

