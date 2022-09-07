Create

Asia Cup 2022: "Kaash aaj Mahi stumps ke piche hota!" - Fans recall MS Dhoni's run out against Bangladesh after India's 6-wicket loss to Sri Lanka

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant's missed run out chance cost India the game against Sri Lanka.
Team India suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in a last-over thriller in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (September 6).

Sri Lanka were firm favorites as they required seven runs to win in the final over. However, Arshdeep Singh made it difficult with his accurate yorkers, bringing the equation to two runs off as many balls.

The left-armer bowled a good delivery under pressure, beating Dasun Shanaka with a length ball. The Sri Lankan batters took off for a single. Rishabh Pant, who had taken a glove off before the delivery, had all three stumps to aim at.

Unfortunately for the Men in Blue, Pant failed to get a direct hit. To make matters worse, Arshdeep also attempted to throw the ball at the non-striker's end, only to fail. The batters scampered back for a second to win the edge-of-the-seat match.

Many fans took to social media to recall how former captain MS Dhoni had sprinted to the stumps to run Mustafizur Rahman out during the side's T20 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh in 2016, helping India steal a one-run win.

Here are some of the reactions:

This is where you miss #dhoni. Never seen him miss a run out like this.3 stumps to hit with enough time, no way he would have missed #INDvsSL #AsiaCup2022
#MSDhoni https://t.co/6n7ReXU9QR
I think @RishabhPant17 don't throw the ball to wickets he just run fast and hit the wickets especially this type of situation. We don't take riskMust learn from @msdhoni
Aaj agar MS Dhoni hota toh baat hi kuch or hoti🥺🥺#INDvsSL
Today every house in India would have said “ Kaash aaj Mahi stumps ke piche hota!” #MSDhoniismissed #AsiaCupT20 @StarSportsIndia @msdhoni
Missing @msdhoni 💔 #AsiaCup2022 #INDvsSL https://t.co/fFPEhL3DcF
We Miss Mahi Bhai 🥺❤️.What he used to do No1 can do it nw#TejRan MS DHONI https://t.co/cMFYj1SGSB
Missing Dhoni🥹❤️#INDvSL #MSDhoni𓃵 #INDvsPAK
not everyone can be @msdhoni #INDvsSL https://t.co/cqU5h1IRye
Hey @msdhoni na tumse behatar koi tha na tumse behatar koi ayega ...we miss you #Dhoni
Winning last over thriller was never easy but this man had a different charisma.💥 He is Everywhere🥺🥵 The Legendary MSD❤G O A T 🌟#Dhoni #MSDhoni𓃵 #MSDhoni #MSD #GOAT𓃵 #INDvSL #AsiaCupT20 #Legend #captain #leader #missyou https://t.co/Bv6Ha3U5XP
@msdhoni Laut aao mahi Bhai team needs you 😭
@imthepk This is the moment to mourn again for not having MS Dhoni in the team 😓
Am I the only one who is missing @msdhoni right now.
Thats valu of dhoni is irreplaceableThe captain, finisher, team man💙#INDvsSL #AsiaCup2022 #MSDhoni𓃵 🇮🇳 twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… https://t.co/MJgK4iVmpA
Miss You Thala @msdhoni 👑🙏 https://t.co/asgD7KzFGx

India have now lost their first two matches of the Super 4 stage at the continental event. Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on Afghanistan on Thursday, September 8, in their third and final Super 4 fixture.

India still have an outside chance of reaching the Asia Cup 2022 final

India currently occupy third place in the Super 4 points table. Their chances of making the cut for the all-important final now lie in the hands of other teams.

The Men in Blue would want Pakistan to lose their remaining two matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. India will also have to win their last match against Afghanistan to remain in the hunt.

If that happens, then India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan will all have two points to their name. The team with a better net runrate would then advance to the final.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will battle it out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 7. If Pakistan emerge victorious in this clash, the Men in Blue will officially be eliminated from the competition.

