Asia Cup 2022 Match 1, SL vs AFG: Dominant Afghanistan thump hapless Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

Afghanistan hammered Sri Lanka by eight wickets in match number one of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Saturday (August 27). Bowling first after winning the toss in the Group B clash, Afghanistan came up with an excellent display to bundle out the Lankans for 105 in 19.4 overs.

Chasing 106, Afghanistan got off to a rapid start courtesy Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who clobbered an 18-ball 40. Hazratullah Zazai also chipped in with 37* off 28 as the chasing side romped home in 10.1 overs.

After Afghanistan’s bowlers did a great job, Gurbaz ensured Sri Lanka remained on the back foot. He went after Matheesha Pathirana in the third over, clubbing him for 4,6,4 off consecutive deliveries. Zazai, who was surprisingly subdued, also got into the big-hitting action, with a short-arm jab off Wanindu Hasaranga for a maximum.

Twenty one runs came off the fifth over bowled by Maheesh Theekshana as Afghanistan made the chase look like a walk in the park. The over began with two maximums and a four off Gurbaz’s bat and ended with Zazai drilling one past mid-off for four.

Sri Lanka introduced Chamika Karunaratne in the sixth over in the hope of some change in luck, but to no avail. Twenty one runs came off his over too as Afghanistan ended the powerplay on a dominant 83 for no loss, needing only 23 more runs for a thumping win.

Gurbaz’s blitz ended when he was cleaned up by a googly from Hasaranga. Ibrahim Zadran (15) was unlucky to be run out at the non-striker’s end, but the result of the match was never in any doubt.

Impressive Afghanistan bundle out Sri Lanka for 105

Afghanistan came up with an excellent bowling performance to restrict Sri Lanka to 105. Fazalhaq Farooqi stood out figures of 3 for 11, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) and Mohammad Nabi (2/14) also made significant contributions.

Farooqi got Afghanistan off to a brilliant start, dismissing Kusal Mendis (2) and Charith Asalanka (0) off consecutive deliveries in the first over. Both batters were trapped lbw.

To make matters worse, Pathum Nissanka (3) was given out in controversial fashion. After being adjudged caught behind off Naveen-ul-Haq, he took the DRS. However, despite only a minimal spike on UltraEdge, the third umpire upheld the on-field call.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka led a mini-recovery for Sri Lanka. The duo combined to slam four boundaries off Azmatullah Omarzai in the last over of the powerplay. Gunathilaka was also dropped in the same over.

Sri Lanka’s fightback did not last long though. On 17, Gunathilaka reverse-swept Mujeeb to deep point. Hasaranga (2) also fell to the mystery spinner, miscuing a slog. His wicket meant Sri Lanka had lost half their side for 60.

Nabi then dismissed his opposite number Dasun Shanaka for a golden duck as the batter nicked one behind the wickets. Sri Lanka’s twin run outs in the 13th over typified their shabby performance.

Rajapaksa’s resistance ended on 38 as he made a massive misjudgment and was caught short by a direct hit from Nabi. Very next ball, another attempt for a non-existent run cost Theekshana (0) his wicket.

Pathirana also perished to Nabi for 5. At 75 for 9, Sri Lanka were in danger of being bowled out for under 100. However, Karunaratne scored a handy 31 off 38 to lift them past three figures. He was the last man out, cleaned up by Farooqi in the 20th over.

Asia Cup 2022: Who was Player of the Match in Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I?

Farooqi was superb with the ball, claiming 3 for 11. His twin strikes in the first over put Sri Lanka on the back foot and they could never recover. Spinners Mujeeb and Nabi claimed two wickets each, while being extremely economical.

In the chase, Gurbaz came up with a rollicking knock, slamming three fours and four sixes. Zazai chipped in with a solid 37.

For Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa and Karunaratne were the only batters to cross the 30-run mark.

Farooqi was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert