Asia Cup 2022: "None of us supported him" - Naseem Shah's father opens up on Pakistani pacer's struggles while growing up

Naseem Shah has received immense appreciation from all quarters for his spirited performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. However, the Pakistan pacer had to go against the will of his family to follow his cricketing dream.

Speaking to a Pakistani TV channel, Naseem's father, Abbas Shah, recently revealed that he was opposed to his son pursuing a career in cricket. He disclosed that he even used to hit him at times for neglecting studies.

Abbas mentioned that it was only Naseem's brother who supported him by sending him money secretly. He further added that the pacer would often say that he would one day play for Pakistan, only to be laughed at by family members. He stated:

"I beat Naseem many times for playing cricket, asking him to focus on his studies instead. None of us supported Naseem, only his brother would secretly give him money.

"When his mother was alive, he used to say that one day I will play for Pakistan. We used to laugh saying how will a man from Dir join the Pakistan team."

Abbas also spoke about how the cricketer often gets emotional remembering his mother, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest in 2019. He added:

"He thinks of her and cries a lot. He says if mother was here, she would have been very happy to see me in the Pakistan kit."

Naseem was in Australia with the Pakistan team when he got the news of his mother's demise. The speedster decided against returning to his country and stayed back with the team. He made his Test debut a few days later against the Australian side in Brisbane.

Naseem Shah has emerged as one of the standout performers for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022

The young pacer made his T20I debut during Pakistan's opening fixture of the continental tournament against India in Dubai. He was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Green in the contest, returning with figures of 2/27 in his four overs.

He was impressive in the team's Super 4 clash against Afghanistan as well. The right-armer bowled a miserly spell in the encounter and slammed two sixes in the final over to help Pakistan eke out a narrow one-wicket victory.

Naseem will next be seen in action on Sunday, September 11 in the final of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to battle it out in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

