Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr suffers back pain during practice, doubtful for match against India - Reports

Young Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr has suffered back pain during the team’s practice session for the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday (August 25). His participation for the key clash against India on Sunday is now in doubt.

Pakistan had already suffered a major blow earlier when left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. The 22-year-old had hurt himself while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

According to reports, Mohammad Wasim Jr felt pain in his back during net practice and was subsequently taken to a hospital for MRI.

The 21-year-old right-arm fast bowler, who is incidentally celebrating his birthday on Thursday, made his debut for Pakistan in July 2021. He has played eight ODIs and 11 T20Is, claiming 15 and 17 wickets respectively.

Pakistan head coach confident of team doing well in Asia Cup despite Shaheen Afridi’s absence

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has expressed confidence that the team’s pace attack will put up a good performance despite the absence of their leader Afridi.

Mohammad Hasnain was named as Afridi’s replacement in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup after the latter was ruled out due to an injury to the right knee ligament. The former Pakistan spinner backed Naseem Shah, Hasnain and Haris Rauf to rise to the challenge.

Speaking at a press conference, Mushtaq said:

"Since last few years, these three have been executing the plans and demands of Pakistan team really well. The captain, me as a head coach and the entire support staff has confidence in their abilities. Shaheen used to lead the attack, but these three also on a given day or situation can change the game.”

Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

