Asia Cup 2022 points table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match 1

Afghanistan have attained the top position in the Group B of Asia Cup 2022 points table with a thumping victory over former champions Sri Lanka in the tournament's opening contest.

Not many expected the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit to crush the islanders the way they did at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Still, Afghanistan stunned Sri Lanka with their dominant performance on Saturday night.

Courtesy of the eight-wicket win in Dubai, Afghanistan are at the top of the Asia Cup 2022 points table for Group B. They earned two points for their win. Bangladesh are yet to play a match, while Sri Lanka are third with a net run rate of -5.176 after their big defeat in Dubai.

Speaking of the first match of this year's Asia Cup, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bowl first in it. The decision worked in his team's favor as a disciplined bowling performance helped Afghanistan bowl their rivals out for just 101 runs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi stole the show with a three-wicket haul, while skipper Mohammad Nabi and rising star Mujeeb Ur Rahman bagged two wickets each.

Chasing 102 for a win, Afghanistan rode on a quickfire 83-run opening stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai to win the game in the 11th over itself.

Dasun Shanaka hopeful of making it to Super 4 despite a disappointing start in the Asia Cup 2022

The top two teams from Group B will qualify for the Super 4s round of the Asia Cup 2022. Afghanistan seem to have booked their place with a big win in the first match itself. Meanwhile, it will be tough for Sri Lanka to make a comeback.

Sharing his views on his team's performance at the post-match presentation, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said:

"In T20 cricket, such things happen. If we can bounce back and win the next game, hopefully we can qualify for the Super 4s."

