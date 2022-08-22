Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers Points Table (Updated) after United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait – August 21, 2022

Kuwait, on Sunday (August 21), caused a major upset after beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by one wicket in the Asia Cup qualifier in Oman.

The decision to bowl first seemed to backfire for Kuwait, as the UAE racked up a massive score of 173-5 in their allotted 20 overs. Opening batter Chirag Suri, who was a part of the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scored 88 off 61 with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

The right-hander played till the penultimate over before eventually getting run out. However, by then, the UAE were already in the driver's seat. Suri's opening partner Muhammad Wasim and Vriitya Aravind made useful 30s. Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib and Shiraz Khan picked up a wicket apiece for Kuwait.

Kuwait didn't have a standout batter, but collective efforts did the trick for them. The UAE bowlers were also erratic in their lines and lengths. The fact that their former T20I captain Ahmed Raza dropped a catch didn't help them.

With ten runs needed off the last over, Kuwait got home with a delivery to spare. Opening batter Ravija Sandaruwan scored 34 off 25 to help his team over the line. Yasin Patel hit a massive six in the last over to complete the formalities.

Basil Hameed picked up three wickets for the UAE, but his efforts went in vain. Kashif Daud failed to deliver for the UAE in the final over.

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers updated table

Despite the victory, Kuwait failed to go atop the Asia Cup points table. Hong Kong remain the table toppers after beating Singapore in their previous match on Saturday.

The UAE are third in the points table with a net run rate of -0.274. Singapore continue to languish at the bottom with a net run rate of -0.400.

Edited by Bhargav