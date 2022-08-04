Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] ‘’Let’s conquer’’- Rohit Sharma shares a special message for fans

India captain Rohit Sharma has shared a special message for the fans, as the Men in Blue chase a record-eighth Asia Cup title. In a video shared by the official broadcaster Star Sports, the Hitman reminded fans about the importance of their support for the national team.

He feels that the tournament will be the perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year. Here’s what Rohit Sharma said in the clip titled- “Mission Asia par Chhana Hai”:

“Winning the Asia Cup 7 times. Being the No.1 team. Creating new world records. But there’s no greater pride than hearing 140 crore of fans chanting- “India, India”. So come with this pride let’s take the world but before that let’s conquer Asia.”

Team India will begin their campaign with a high-voltage contest against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge their one-sided loss to Pakistan during the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

India will also play a qualifier in Group A. Meanwhile, Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Asia Cup - India is the most successful team

The Men in Blue are the most successful team in the tournament. They have won the tournament seven times (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010 and 2018). Rohit Sharma, who led India during the 2018 edition in the absence of Virat Kohli, will be looking to win his second title as skipper this year.

Sri Lanka (5 titles) and Pakistan (twice champions) are the other two teams who have previously won the tournament.

Jay Shah @JayShah The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.



The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. https://t.co/QfTskWX6RD

How to watch Asia Cup 2022: Fans can enjoy all the live telecast on Star Sports, while Dinsey+Hotstar will hold the streaming rights for the tournament. All matches will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

