Asia Cup 2022: "You can't leave them out to be barbecued" - Saba Karim on Avesh Khan's selection ahead of Mohammad Shami

Saba Karim has sided with the selectors for picking Avesh Khan ahead of Mohammad Shami in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022.

The Asia Cup will be staged in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. The selectors have picked just three seamers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan - in the 15-member Indian squad for the prestigious tournament.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Saba Karim was asked whether he was surprised by Shami's exclusion. He replied in the negative, saying:

"I feel once you have invested in youngsters like Avesh Khan, you possibly can't leave them out to be barbecued. Such youngsters haven't done anything wrong."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter Former Indian World Cup winner K Srikkanth couldn't believe that veteran pacer Mohammad Shami was left out of India's Asia Cup squad Former Indian World Cup winner K Srikkanth couldn't believe that veteran pacer Mohammad Shami was left out of India's Asia Cup squad 😳🇮🇳#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Mdgp7FIDds

While acknowledging that Shami might have proved handy in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Saba Karim was in favor of the selectors' investment in youth. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter elaborated:

"I can understand Mohammad Shami on current form is a strong bet, more so with Jasprit Bumrah out due to injury, but I just feel that the selectors want to have that kind of security and they want to persist with the youngsters in whom they have shown so much of faith."

Anand Vasu @anandvasu Not best pleased to see Mohammad Shami is not in the Indian team for the Asia Cup, despite Bumrah's unavailability. Shami would be a massive asset in Australia, bowling hard lengths and seaming the ball. I hope he squeaks in ahead of Avesh Khan, when Bumrah is back. Not best pleased to see Mohammad Shami is not in the Indian team for the Asia Cup, despite Bumrah's unavailability. Shami would be a massive asset in Australia, bowling hard lengths and seaming the ball. I hope he squeaks in ahead of Avesh Khan, when Bumrah is back.

Shami is probably not in Team India's scheme of things for the shortest format of the game. The experienced pacer could have been picked as a fourth seamer if he was in the selectors' thoughts for the T20 World Cup later this year.

"It seems pretty balanced to me" - Saba Karim on India's squad for the Asia Cup

India will lock horns with Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener

Saba Karim was also asked about the selectors having a thankless job as they can never please everyone. The former Indian selector responded:

"Absolutely right, it's a tough job and I am happy the way the current selection committee have picked the side for the Asia Cup. It seems pretty balanced to me."

Karim expressed his happiness about the overall composition of the squad. He reasoned:

"It is a solid side. It's good to see that they are going ahead with players who have that kind of a buy-in to Rohit Sharma's strategy and his tactics."

The Men in Blue are looking to play a more aggressive brand of cricket under Rohit Sharma's leadership. The team management will hope that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who are returning after a break, are at their best and bring their explosive game to the fore.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Mohammad Shami have been picked ahead of Avesh Khan? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna