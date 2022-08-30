Asia Cup 2022: "Everything about him is currently unreal" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the most striking aspect of Hardik Pandya's demeanor

Sanjay Manjrekar has lauded Hardik Pandya for remaining calm under pressure and dishing out unreal performances.

Pandya smashed an unbeaten 33 of just 17 balls to help India defeat Pakistan by five wickets in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday (August 28). The seam-bowling all-rounder earlier picked up three wickets during Pakistan's innings as the Men in Blue bowled out their arch-rivals for 147 runs.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Manjrekar was asked about an aspect of Hardik Pandya's demeanor that strikes him the most these days. He responded:

"Just this calmness. Everything about him is currently unreal. His bowling returns are unreal, which is something that you get with others as well, but his ability to keep calm and get runs under pressure."

Reflecting on Pandya's knock in the game against Pakistan, Manjrekar highlighted that the Baroda all-rounder was suddenly confronted by a spin bowler in the final over. The former India batter explained:

"That last over was a tricky one because Hardik was in there and played the faster bowlers mostly, so there was a rhythm of hitting against the quicker bowlers and suddenly the situation was such that Pakistan had to bring in the left-arm spinner."

Mohammad Nawaz had an over left when Pandya came to the crease in the 15th over of the Indian innings. Babar Azam opted to bowl out his pacers before bringing the left-arm spinner back into the attack only in the final over.

"He had four balls to get those runs" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Hardik Pandya delivering under pressure

Hardik Pandya struck a six to seal India's win.

Manjrekar was particularly appreciative of Pandya for holding his nerve under immense pressure. He elaborated:

"Jadeja got out to the first ball and then he had four balls to get those runs. The pressure is immense but the kind of shots also that he played to get those winning runs under pressure is just outstanding."

Ravi Shastri @RaviShastriOfc 🏻 Needed the best T20 all-rounder in the business to power India across the finish line - @hardikpandya7 Needed the best T20 all-rounder in the business to power India across the finish line - @hardikpandya7 🇮🇳🙌🏻 https://t.co/78zXFF3Ctm

Manjrekar concluded by pointing out the Gujarat Titans skipper's extreme confidence in his abilities. The cricketer-turned-analyst observed:

"I am sure from inside there is a bit of nerves but he has this confidence currently, which he said as well, that he believes that the bowler will be under more pressure. So he is just in a zone where you think everything he is doing is just unreal, absolutely brilliant."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Dinesh Karthik bowed down to Hardik Pandya after he finished the game. Dinesh Karthik bowed down to Hardik Pandya after he finished the game. https://t.co/z9VhblklKI

India required six runs off four deliveries when Dinesh Karthik gave Hardik Pandya the strike in the final over bowled by Nawaz. Although the big-hitter could not get a run on the third ball of the over, he smashed the fourth delivery for a six to take the defending Asia Cup champions across the line.

