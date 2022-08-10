Asia Cup 2022: "You are always worried about the consistency that he provides" - Scott Styris on Kuldeep Yadav's omission from India's squad

Scott Styris has pointed out that he is always concerned about Kuldeep Yadav's consistency, which might be the reason behind the left-arm wrist-spinner's non-selection in India's Asia Cup 2022 squad.

Kuldeep is not one among the four spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi - in Team India's 15-member squad for the continental tournament to be played in the UAE from August 27. He is not included in the reserves as well, where Axar Patel is the sole spinner.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Styris was asked if he was a bit surprised that Kuldeep Yadav had not been given an opportunity. He responded:

"It will always concern me, even though Kuldeep had a terrific Indian T20 league where I think he had four Man of the Matches, which is unheard of, I think you are always worried about the consistency that he provides. He can fall off a cliff a little bit under pressure."

Styris, however, admitted that he was slightly surprised by the Delhi Capitals spinner's non-selection. The former New Zealand all-rounder reasoned:

"I am (surprised) to a degree because of the trends you tend to see with this Indian team and the selectors. They, more than any other team around the world, like to have every spin option covered."

Styris pointed out that Kuldeep adds a unique dimension to India's bowling. He explained:

"Different arms, turning in both directions, all those options depending on the opposition and the pitch conditions. That's what Kuldeep does, being a left-armer bowling leg-spin, it's that variety he provides. So in some ways yes, due to what India have shown in the past."

Kuldeep Yadav has only played a solitary T20I for Team India since his exploits for the Capitals in IPL 2022. The Uttar Pradesh spinner returned excellent figures of 3/12 in that game but has been overlooked for the Asia Cup.

"Bishnoi is probably a little more reliable" - Scott Styris on LSG spinner's selection ahead of Kuldeep Yadav

Ravi Bishnoi has given a decent account of himself in the few T20Is he has played

Styris reckons Bishnoi's reliability might have won him the selectors' nod ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. He observed:

"However, I do love what I have seen from Ravi Bishnoi in the Indian T20 league over the last two or three seasons. In beaten sides more often than not, he has been terrific. I think Bishnoi is probably a little more reliable."

Bishnoi has picked up 15 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.15 in the nine T20Is he has played to date. He registered his best figures in the format (4/16) in the final T20I against the Windies.

