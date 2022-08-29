Asia Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi to complete rehabilitation in London under knee specialist 

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has departed for London to complete his rehabilitation to recover from a knee injury. The youngster was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after injuring his posterior cruciate ligament during the Test series against Sri Lanka.

He was in attendance at the Dubai International Stadium yesterday to witness Pakistan take on India in their Asia Cup 2022 opening clash. After the 22-year-old was ruled out of the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Muhammad Hasnain as his replacement.

Confirming that the bowler has left for the United Kingdom (UK) to undergo rehabilitation under a knee specialist, PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said:

"Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there."

The young pacer will reportedly be under the care of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel. Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal, who are part of the panel, have been involved with several Premier League football clubs and county cricket clubs in England over the course of their careers.

"We are confident Shaheen Afridi will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup" - PCB Chief Medical Officer

Apart from Shaheen Afridi, the Men in Green were dealt another injury blow last week. Fellow pacer Mohammad Wasim Jnr complained of back pain after practice and was subsequently replaced by Hasan Ali in the Pakistan squad.

The young left-arm speedster arguably spearheads the Pakistan bowling outfit and despite rich bench strength when it comes to pacers, the team will be hoping to see the bowler in action soon.

Confident that the pacer will regain his fitness in time for the 2022 T20 World Cup, PCB Chief Medical Officer said:

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play a T20I series against England at home and a T20I tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh before the all-important tournament in Australia.

Will Shaheen Afridi recover in time to play in the 2022 T20 World Cup? Let us know what you think.

