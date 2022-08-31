Asia Cup 2022: “Used to play lot of rubber ball cricket on hard cement” - Suryakumar Yadav discloses the secret behind his 360-degree hitting

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has attributed his 360-degree stroke-making skills to playing rubber ball cricket with friends on hard cement.

Suryakumar top-scored for the Men in Blue with an unbeaten 68 off 26 in the Asia Cup 2022 clash against Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday, August 31. India put up an impressive total of 192 for two after losing the toss and being sent into bat.

Suryakumar’s versatile range of hitting was on display in the game versus Hong Kong as he smashed six fours and as many sixes, scoring at a stupendous strike rate of 261.54. At the innings break, the right-handed batter opened up about the secret behind his amazing strokeplay. He told the host broadcaster:

“I used to practice those strokes before, when I used to play with my friends. We used to play a lot of rubber ball cricket on hard cement. It all has come from there.”

The Mumbai batter and Virat Kohli (59* off 44) featured in an unbroken third wicket stand of 98. The latter struck one four and three sixes in his impressive knock.

“I just kept expressing myself” - Suryakumar Yadav

Asked about his impression of the wicket in Dubai, Suryakumar said that he felt it was a little sticky early on. He added:

“Later on, when I was sitting inside and was having a chat with Rishabh (Pant) and Rohit (Sharma) bhai, I said the same thing. I told them that when I go in, I'll try and take the tempo a little higher and we can aim for around 170-175. But the way things were going, I just kept expressing myself and very happy with it.”

On the total India put up on the board, the right-handed batter asserted:

“I feel it's a good score on this wicket.”

Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma (21 off 13) and KL Rahul (36 off 39) got starts, but could not convert them into big scores. India were 94 for 2 after 13 overs when the latter was dismissed. Suryakumar and Kohli then upped the ante with some aggressive hitting.

India have made one change to their playing line-up for the match against Hong Kong. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested and has been replaced by keeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

