"They give you a tough time" - Rashid Khan on bowling to Virat Kohli and Babar Azam at Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has claimed that he is looking forward to bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam during the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

The 23-year-old emphasized that he relishes the challenge of competing against top-class batters. He insisted that a bowler can't bowl a single loose delivery to these players, as they are surely going to make them pay for that.

Speaking on Pakistani journalist Sawera Pasha's YouTube channel on Wednesday, Rashid Khan explained that he always has to be on his toes while competing against Babar, Virat and Kane Williamson:

"As a bowler, you always wait for an opportunity to bowl to a world-class batters. You get extra motivation when you bowl to those players. I really enjoy bowling to the likes of Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. They give you a tough time and don't let you relax."

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will get underway in the UAE on August 27. The continental event will be played in a T20 format and will feature six teams. Afghanistan are placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

"I hope the contest is fair for everyone" - Rashid Khan on the dew factor in the UAE

Dew proved to be a deciding factor during the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE. Commenting on the same, Rashid Khan stated that he hopes for an even contest between the bat and the ball this time around.

He pointed out that Afghan players have been practicing during the night and haven't seen much dew at the venue. The talented youngster added that he wants conditions to be the same during the games as well:

"Players from our squad have practiced at late nights too, and they haven't found much dew at the venue. I hope that it remains the same during the matches too, as being a spinner, you don't want dew to be there because it makes a lot of difference. I hope the contest is fair for everyone."

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials : Asia Cup 2022 is all set to get underway this Saturday 27th August 2022. Afghanistan will start its journey by taking on



#AfghanAtalan | #Webelieve | #AsiaCup2022 : Asia Cup 2022 is all set to get underway this Saturday 27th August 2022. Afghanistan will start its journey by taking on @OfficialSLC in the event opener in Dubai, followed by the @BCBtigers Battle on 30th August in Sharjah. 📹: Asia Cup 2022 is all set to get underway this Saturday 27th August 2022. Afghanistan will start its journey by taking on @OfficialSLC in the event opener in Dubai, followed by the @BCBtigers Battle on 30th August in Sharjah. #AfghanAtalan | #Webelieve | #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/uY2In8SvAj

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee