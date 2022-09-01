Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after India's win against Hong Kong despite a disappointing bowling effort 

Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in the fourth game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (August 31) in Dubai. Suryakumar Yadav deservingly won the Player of the Match award for his superlative knock of 68* off 26 balls) in the first innings.

Virat Kohli (59*) and Suryakumar's half-centuries helped the Men in Blue reach 192/2 after 20 overs. The Hong Kong bowlers performed decently in the first half of the innings and successfully put the brakes on the scoring rate. However, Suryakumar's flamboyant knock rendered them helpless in the second half.

In a steep chase of 193, Hong Kong put up a decent fight against a top-tier bowling team. Babar Hayat (41), Kinchit Shah (30), and Zeeshan Ali (26* off 17 balls) exhibited their batting skills on the global platform and took their team to 152/5 at the end of 20 overs.

Despite falling short of 40 runs, the Hong Kong batters' won the hearts of spectators with their fighting spirit. Team India pacers Avesh Khan (1/53) and Arshdeep Singh (1/44) had forgettable outings with the ball.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the team's performance and said:

We batted pretty well to start with, got to a very good score at the end, and then came out and bowled reasonably well, though we could have done slightly better with the ball.

On Suryakumar Yadav's special knock, Sharma added:

"Honestly, the kind of innings he played today, words will fall short. We've seen that he comes up with such knocks every now and then, it's got to do with the confidence he has at the moment, he just comes out and bats fearlessly, which is what the team expects from him.

"Some shots he played today, aren't written in the book. It was very, very pleasing to watch from the outside. Shot selection was quite crucial, he can play all around the park and that's exactly what he did."

Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in their final Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 on September 01 (Thursday). It is virtually a knock-out match as the losing team will exit the tournament.

