Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan beat Afghanistan in a cliffhanger and eliminate India

Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated a spirited Afghanistan side by one wicket in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday, September 7, in Sharjah.

With this win, Pakistan have sealed their spot in the final and eliminated Team India and Afghanistan from the continental tournament after losing both their Super 4 matches so far.

Batting first after losing the toss, Afghanistan's openers provided a blazing start by scoring 36 runs in 3.5 overs. Haris Rauf broke the stand by cleaning up Rahmanullah Gurbaz (17) of the final delivery of the fourth over.

His opening partner Hazratullah Zazai (21) also departed in the next over, failing to convert the start into a substantial knock. Things took a wrong turn for the Afghanistan side from there on as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which derailed their innings after getting off to a promising start in this must-win encounter.

Ibrahim Zadran (35 off 37 balls) anchored the innings but failed to accelerate after getting set. Rashid Khan (18 off 15 balls) played a crucial cameo in death overs to lift his team to 129/6 in 20 overs.

In response, Pakistan suffered an early blow as they lost their captain Babar Azam in the very first over, who departed for a golden duck. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (4-0-12-0) bowled exceptionally well in the powerplay and kept the run rate under check.

Promoted to No. 5 in the batting order, Shadab Khan (36 off 26 balls) provided the much-needed impetus for his side in the middle overs by accumulating quick runs. Iftikhar Ahmed (30 off 33 balls) gave him company with a sedate knock to consolidate the innings.

Just as Pakistan were inching towards winning shores, Mohammed Nabi's side turned the game upside down by scalping six wickets for just 32 runs. The Men in Green suddenly found themselves in a precarious situation as they needed 11 runs off the final over with just one wicket in hand.

Young pacer Naseem Shah smashed the first two deliveries for sixes to provide an anticlimactic finish to the encounter. The Men in Green won the contest and secured a date with Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asian Cup final on Sunday, September 11.

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan vs Pakistan memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the intense action unveiled during the low-scoring edge-of-the-seat thriller between Afghanistan and Pakistan. They expressed the same by posting some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Edited by Ankush Das