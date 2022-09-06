Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India's deflating loss against Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka shocked Team India by handing them a second successive defeat in Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022. The island nation beat the Men in Blue by six wickets on Tuesday (September 6) to inch closer to booking a spot in the final.

Rohit Sharma's magnificent knock of 72 (off 41 balls), coupled with Suryakumar Yadav's 34 and Ravichandran Ashwin's 15-run cameo, helped India reach 173/8 in the first innings. The other batters failed to provide valuable contributions to their team in this crucial contest.

21-year-old left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), playing his fourth T20I game, was the wrecker-in-chief against India for Sri Lanka.

In reply, openers Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) and Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) set an ideal platform for Sri Lanka with a 97-run partnership. They targeted the bowlers well and amassed 57 runs inside the powerplay.

The duo then kept the required rate under check by accumulating runs steadily and notched up their respective half-centuries in sublime fashion. Yuzvendra Chahal's double strike in the 11th over sent both the openers back to the hut and brought India back into the contest.

Ashwin soon scalped Danushka Gunathilaka to build pressure on the Lankan side. Chahal then returned in the 15th over to give India a major breakthrough by sending the dangerous Kusal Mendis back to the pavilion.

Dasun Shanaka (33* off 18 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25* off 17 balls) held their composure and took their side home in the final over with blazing knocks. India are now on the brink of an exit from the 2022 Asia Cup.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit reflected on the team's performance and said:

"We just ended up on the wrong side (of the result). As simple as that. I thought the kind of total we could in the first half, we were 10-15 runs short. We didn't capitalize on the first half of our innings. The guys who were in the middle can learn a thing or two from there in terms of shot-making."

He added:

"These things can happen. This team has been on a winning run for a long time and these losses will teach us plenty. The last over was also encouraging, putting in a good performance with the ball at the backend.

Asia Cup 2022: India vs. Sri Lanka memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between India and Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup on Tuesday. They expressed their views on the same by posting engaging memes about the game.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the clash between the two nations:

Afghanistan will next face Pakistan in the fourth Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 on September 7, Wednesday, in Sharjah.

