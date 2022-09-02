Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Harshal Patel looking fitter than ever before on the road to recovery ahead of the T20 World Cup

In a piece of bright news for Indian cricket fans, Harshal Patel is undergoing a speedy recovery ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Indian star bowler was seen successfully regaining fitness during his rehab at NCA.

Harshal Patel picked up an injury between the tours of England and West Indies. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and white-ball series against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

He last played for India against England in the third and final T20I in July.

Meanwhile, speedster Jasprit Bumrah is also undergoing rehab at the NCA after suffering a back spasm.

Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah set to play T20I series against Australia and South Africa

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be hopeful of Harshal and Bumrah’s recovery ahead of the T20 World Cup. The two specialist death bowlers will likely be in action during the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa in September and October ahead of the showpiece event in Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming series. Mohali will host the opener T20I against Australia, with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting second and third, respectively.

The home series against the Proteas will start in Thiruvananthpuram on September 28. The second T20I will be played on October 2, followed by the last T20I at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

While Harshal is known for his knuckle balls, Bumrah is a yorker specialist.The duo are vital cogs for India in the ICC tournament and their performances will determine the fate of the Men in Blue with the ball.

India will look to win only their second T20 WC title after emerging victorious in the tournament's inaugural edition fifteen years ago.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are also set to play a three-match ODI series against South Africa at home on October 6, 9 and 11, respectively.

