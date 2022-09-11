Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] Naseem Shah cleans up Kusal Mendis for a golden duck with impeccable inswinger in final

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah continued his dream form in the Asia Cup 2022 as he cleaned up Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis for a golden duck off the third delivery of the first innings. The two sides faced off in the final of the tournament on Sunday, September 11.

Batting first after losing the toss, Sri Lanka suffered a severe blow early on as Mendis had no answer to a prodigious inswinger from Naseem. The ball comprehensively beat his bat and went on to uproot the off-stump to give Pakistan their first breakthrough.

Mendis has been a consistent performer for the Lankan side in this tournament. He accumulated 155 runs across six games at an impressive strike rate of 155.57 and played a crucial role in his side's journey into the finals of the Asia Cup 2022.

"I am really humbled with the kind of support"- Naseem Shah on outpouring love from fans after performances in Asia Cup

Naseem Shah recently expressed gratitude for all the support and adoration from the Pakistan fans after their side made it to the finals of the Asia Cup 2022.

The 19-year-old pacer opened up about how fans from his locality have celebrated his success in the tournament and sent him videos of the same. In an interview with Paktv, Naseem said:

"I am really humbled with the kind of support that Pakistan fans showered on me and the team. People have sent me videos of celebrations in my locality over my performance. It feels great when they support you. I myself remember, when I was small, I used to cry when Pakistan used to lose a game against India.”

He continued:

“I don’t know about all this, but I am thankful to whoever comes to the ground to watch me. I am just happy. Main kaunsa aasman se aaya hoon? (I am not someone extra special). I am thankful to Almighty that I am receiving such love.”

On the back of a brilliant knock from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71* off 45 balls), Sri Lanka reached 170/6 in 20 overs.

