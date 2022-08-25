Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Team India skipper Rohit Sharma enjoys kick scooter ride at the end of practice session

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying himself while riding a kick scooter at the end of a practice session for the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday (August 25).

The Men in Blue are preparing for the mega clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, which will take place in Dubai on Sunday. India’s second Asia Cup 2022 match will be against qualifiers Hong Kong, also in Dubai, on August 31.

On Thursday, BCCI’s official social media handles shared a video of Rohit riding a kick scooter and having a good time at it. The Indian cricket board’s Twitter handle uploaded the clip with the caption:

“Vroooming into the end of practice session - Captain @ImRo45 style. #TeamIndia.”

India and Pakistan previously met during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. That meeting was also in Dubai, in which Pakistan trounced the Men in Blue by 10 wickets.

Shaheen Afridi, who was the Player of the Match in that contest for his three-wicket haul, is not part of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury. Team India will also be without the services of the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

“Don't want to hype this game within ourselves” - Rohit Sharma on Indo-Pak clash

An India-Pakistan match always has a different kind of flavor to it, which is often missing in other contests. Speaking ahead of the game, Rohit admitted that the contest is a high-pressure one. However, like his predecessor, Virat Kohli, he preferred to downplay the hype.

In an interaction with Star Sports, the Hitman opened up on the iconic India-Pakistan rivalry. He commented:

“Everyone watches the game especially India vs Pakistan. Without a doubt it is a high-pressure game but within the group we want to create a normal atmosphere and don't want to hype this game within ourselves. For us it is just a game of cricket. It is important for me and Rahul (Dravid) bhai to tell the players that it's just another opposition.”

Meanwhile, in another significant development, head coach Dravid did not travel with the team to the UAE for the Asia Cup. He has tested positive for COVID-19 after which VVS Laxman was named as interim head coach.

