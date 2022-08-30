Asia Cup 2022: "We really want him to come back in form" - Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan on Virat Kohli 

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan has stated that he is a big fan of Virat Kohli ahead of his team's clash with India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

In his conversation with News 24 Sports, Khan highlighted how Kohli scored crucial runs in the Men in Blue's opening fixture against Pakistan. He mentioned that he wants to see the star batter score big runs once again.

Khan said:

"I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, he played well against Pakistan, we really want him to come back in form & score lots of runs."

Kohli was one of India's top performers with the bat in their game against Pakistan. The seasoned campaigner contributed with 35 crucial runs, steadying the ship for the team after a shaky start.

Notably, Kohli is making his return with the Asia Cup 2022. He took a short break following India's tour of England last month.

"We lost by just 20 runs when we last faced India" - Nizakat Khan backs Hong Kong to do well in Asia Cup 2022

He also pointed out how Hong Kong gave India a tough fight during their Asia Cup match in 2018, losing the 50-over match by a margin of just 20 runs. Kan seemed confident about his team's chances at the continental event.

The Hong Kong skipper highlighted that associate teams have trumped several top sides in the shortest format.

He explained:

"We lost by just 20 runs when we last faced India at the Asia Cup in 2018. Anything can happen in a T20 game. You don't when a bowler can deliver a good spell, or a batter hits some quick runs in a couple of overs.

"We have seen in the past too how even the top sides have lost against associate teams. We will go with positive body language and will stick to our process."

Hong Kong and India will face off in the fourth match of Asia Cup 2022. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, August 31.

