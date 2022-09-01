Asia Cup 2022: "You have to include Pant in that playing XI somehow" - Parthiv Patel vouches for the inclusion of the wicket-keeper in the team

Former wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes Team India have to include a match-winner like Rishabh Pant in their playing XI.

The youngster was dropped from the team's 2022 Asia Cup opening encounter against Pakistan on August 28. He was brought back into the XI for their match against Hong Kong, but didn't get a chance to bat.

The wicketkeeper has been exposed to different match scenarios as well as positions in the batting order over the course of the last few months. KL Rahul's return, coupled with Dinesh Karthik's expertise as a finisher, has rendered Pant on the bench.

While he played in the match against Hong Kong, his place is not certain for the team's next encounter, with Hardik Pandya set to return to the playing XI.

Opining that the youngster is a gamechanger and provides good versatility to the batting order, Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"You have to include Pant in that playing XI somehow. He is a game-changer. He also gives a left-right combination. There is no doubt about KL Rahul's ability, but the injuries he has had and the limited number of games he has played puts a doubt with the World Cup being so close."

In the absence of a left-handed batter against Pakistan, India promoted Ravindra Jadeja to No. 4. He helped counter the left-arm spin of Mohammad Nawaz and the leg-spin of Shadab Khan.

"Pant's presence in that playing XI is a no-brainer for me" - Ajay Jadeja

Pant was rested from India's tour of Zimbabwe after being one of the most active cricketers on the circuit. He opened the innings during India's tour of England, but reverted back to his original position in the middle order during the T20I series in the West Indies.

Noting that the wicketkeeper's presence is important as he can rescue the team during a top-order collapse, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja said during the same interaction:

"His wicket-keeping has certainly improved and I don't think there is a batter who has played like that across all formats."

Jadeja added:

"India's problem in ICC events has mainly been the inability to win big matches after losing the top order. But you need players who can step up in such situations, so Pant's presence in that playing XI is a no-brainer for me."

India are scheduled to take on the winner of the Pakistan vs Hong Kong fixture in their first match of the Super Fours stage. The contest will take place on September 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

