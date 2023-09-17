Asia Cup 2023 final: Mohammed Siraj gives away his Player of the Match cash prize to Sri Lanka ground staff 

Mohammed Siraj gave away his Player of the Match prize money to Sri Lanka’s ground staff after the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. The development came after Siraj registered his career-best figures of 6/21, including four wickets in an over against Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old helped the Men in Blue bowl out Lanka for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs before they won the game comprehensively by 10 wickets.

For the uninitiated, the Sri Lankan ground staff played a pivotal role in the successful conduct of the 50-over tournament threatened due to rain.

Apart from Siraj's beautiful gesture, the ground staff were also given $USD 50,000 separately by the organizers for their contributions behind the scenes.

Siraj said in the post-match show:

“This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them.”

Expand Tweet

Siraj further shed light on his exceptional bowling figures in the final. The speedster said he made the most of the swing-friendly conditions:

“Have been bowling well for a long time. Was missing the edges earlier. But found them today. The wicket was seaming earlier, but there was swing today. Thought that I would bowl fuller because of the swing. When there's good bonding between fast bowlers, it's helpful for the team.”

Siraj also finished as India’s leading wicket-taker in the continental tournament with 10 wickets in five games.

“He’s coming off age” – Rohit Sharma lauds Mohammed Siraj

Indian captain Rohit Sharma further lauded Mohammed Siraj for his exploits with the ball in the Asia Cup 2023 final ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. He said at the post-match show:

“Siraj has to be given a lot of credit. Rare for seamers to move the ball in the air and off the pitch. He's coming off age.”

Sharma added:

“Such a performance we will cherish for a long time. I never thought it was going to do that much. Comes down to the skillset of individuals. We did everything we could've achieved as a team in this tournament.”

Expand Tweet

In 2023, Siraj has 29 wickets in 13 ODIs, including three four-wicket hauls. He will look to continue his superb show with the ball in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia at home ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Men in Blue will next be in action at PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 22.