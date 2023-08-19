Asia Cup 2023: Full list of commentators ft. Ravi Shastri & Gautam Gambhir

The much-awaited 2023 Asia Cup is scheduled to kick start on August 30, with Pakistan taking on qualifiers Nepal in the opener in Multan. Team India will begin their campaign against Pakistan in Pallekale, Sri Lanka on September 2.

Ahead of the Intercontinental tournament, the official broadcaster, Star Sports, has announced a star-studded commentary panel.

The lineup includes some of the biggest names in cricket, including former ODI World Cup champions Ravi Shastri, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, and Wasim Akram, among others. Scott Styris has been axed from the list of neutral commentators.

Star Sports took to Instagram to announce the 2023 Asia Cup commentators list with the caption:

“From champions in the field to champions on-air! Our panel of cricketing legends, analytical experts and inimitable broadcasters are set to elevate the #AsiaCup2023 action like never before.”

India: Ravi Shastri, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Deep Dasgupta, Mohammad Kaif, Aditya Tare, Rajat Bhatia

Pakistan: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Aamer Sohail, Bazid Khan

Sri Lanka: Marvan Attapattu

Neutral: Andy Flower (Zimbabwe), Mathew Hayden (Australia), Dominic Cork (England)

2023 Asia Cup full schedule

The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams are divided into two groups for the competition. Group A comprises India, Pakistan and Nepal, while the other group includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

August 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - 3:30 PM IST

August 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 1:00 PM IST

September 2 - Pakistan vs India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 1:00 PM IST

September 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 1:30 PM IST

September 4 - India vs Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 1:00 PM IST

September 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 3:30 PM IST

September 6 - A1 vs B2, Super Fours 1st Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 3:30 PM IST

September 9 - B1 vs B2, Super Fours 2nd Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 10 - A1 vs A2, Super Fours 3rd Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 12 - A2 vs B1, Super Fours 4th Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 14 - A1 vs B1, Super Fours 5th Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 15 - A2 vs B2, Super Fours 6th Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 17 - TBC vs TBC, Asia Cup 2023 Final, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2:00 PM IST