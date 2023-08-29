Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Celebrities List and Telecast details

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. The tournament was originally to be hosted by Pakistan but the schedule had to be reworked following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

Six teams will be taking part in Asia Cup 2023, with Nepal making their debut in the competition. The sides have been divided into two groups of three each. India, Pakistan and Nepal are in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

A total of 13 matches will be played as part of Asia Cup 2023. After six league games, the top two sides from each group with progress to the Super Fours. There will be six matches in the Super Fours as well, which will be followed by the final, which will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Expand Tweet

Sri Lanka are the defending champions in the Asia Cup. They won the 2022 edition in the UAE, which was played in the T20 format. This year, the tournament will be played in the ODI format.

When is Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 30. It will take place just before the first match of the tournament between Pakistan and Nepal.

Where is Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of this year’s Asia Cup tournament will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The stadium will host only one match - the opening encounter between Pakistan and Nepal in Group A.

Which celebrities will perform in Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

According to reports, the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023 will feature musical performances from Indian legend AR Rahman and renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.

Where to watch Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

Star has bagged the right to live telecast Asia Cup 2023 matches in India. The opening ceremony can be watched on Star Sports network channels.

Expand Tweet

Fans can also watch live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.