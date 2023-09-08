Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma opens up on his camaraderie with Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid 

India captain Rohit Sharma recently opened up on his camaraderie with Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

The 36-year-old said that he doesn’t engage in too much talk with Kohli since they are the senior players. He added that the duo only have a detailed conversation ahead of a particular series regarding their plans on how to tackle the opposition bowlers.

Rohit further spoke about his bond with Dravid, under whom he made his India debut against Ireland in June 2007. He said that Dravid always ensures that there is no communication gap between the players and the support staff in order to get the best out of the duo.

Rohit told cricket journalist Vimal Kumar’s YouTube channel:

“(On camaraderie with Kohli) We discuss what to do series by series regarding the opposition players. What to do and what not.”

He continued:

“(On partnership with coach) I have a huge respect for him (Rahul Dravid) for what he is as a person firstly and then obviously as a cricketer. It’s because you need to be a good person first and then a cricketer, footballer, doctor, etc."

Sharma added:

"I made my debut under him, though, I didn’t play long. He doesn’t like any communication gap with any player of support staff. His first rule is to communicate. We have an open relationship where we keep discussing things about the players or tactics.”

“I am currently focused on the Asia Cup” – Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma further stressed that he likes to stay in the present moment instead of thinking about long-term goals. The right-handed batter said that he is presently focused on the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming ODI World Cup.

On this, he said:

“(On dream of playing 100 Tests) I don’t think too far ahead. I have two things coming up in front – Asia Cup and the World Cup. I am currently focused on the Asia Cup and then there is the Australia series as well."

Rohit added:

"My focus is on short-term things. It’s better to focus on what’s in the present. What will happen in the future will depend upon what you are doing now."

On the professional front, Rohit Sharma recently smashed an unbeaten 74 off 59 balls against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023. India won that game by 10 wickets. He will next be in action against Babar Azam's Pakistan in the Super-4 stage at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

The senior batter would look to come back stronger against the Men in Green, having been dismissed cheaply (11 off 22) by Shaheen Afridi in the opener.

