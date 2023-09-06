Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s schedule: Complete match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The group stage of Asia Cup 2023 came to an end, with Sri Lanka eking out a close win against Afghanistan to confirm their Super Fours berth on Tuesday.

The Lankans squared off against Afghanistan in a must-win game for both teams. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 291/8, riding on an 84-ball 92 from Kushal Mendis. Maheesh Theekshana provided a late blitz, smashing 28 off 24 balls.

In response, the Afghans lost both their openers quickly. But contributions from the middle and lower order kept them in the contest. Mohammad Nabi played a blinder, smashing 65 runs off just 32 balls with the help of six boundaries and five sixes but couldn't take his side over the line.

With the win, Sri Lanka topped Group B to make it to the Super Fours stage alongside Bangladesh. Arch-rivals Pakistan and India made it to the Super Fours from Group A.

The first match of the next phase of the Asia Cup will see Pakistan square off against Bangladesh in Lahore on Wednesday. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play each other on Friday, while India and Pakistan will meet once again on Sunday in the third Super Fours game.

The Men in Blue will play their second game on September 12 against Sri Lanka before locking horns with Bangladesh in their final Super Fours game on September 15.

The top two teams that will finish on the top of the points table will progress through to the Asia Cup 2023 final scheduled to be played on September 17.

Complete schedule for Super Fours stage of Asia Cup 2023

Below is the complete schedule for the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023:

Match 1: September 6 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3.00 pm IST

Match 2: September 9 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3.00 pm IST

Match 3: September 10 - India vs Pakistan, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3.00 pm IST

Match 4: September 12 - India vs Sri Lanka, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3.00 pm IST

Match 5: September 14 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3.00 pm IST

Match 6: September 16 - India vs Bangladesh, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3.00 pm IST