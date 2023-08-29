Asia Cup 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. Pakistan were in fact the original hosts of the competition. However, the itinerary had to be reworked after the BCCI made it clear that India would not travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

A total of six teams will feature in Asia Cup 2023 and have been divided into two groups of three each. India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will kick off with a Group A clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Fours, which will be followed by the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup was played in the T20 format, this year’s competition will be held in the ODI format.

Asia Cup 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star has bagged the rights to telecast Asia Cup 2023 matches. As such, the live telecast of all matches of the tournament will be available on Star Sports network channels.

Expand Tweet

As per the Disney Star TV guide, Asia Cup matches can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. All the matches will begin at 3 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of Asia Cup 2023 matches will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

In some good news for cricket fans, Disney + Hotstar confirmed earlier this month that the live stream of the Asia Cup as well as the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup can be watched on the mobile app for free. Earlier, viewers had to pay a subscription for the same.

Expand Tweet

India are the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup, having won the tournament seven times (six times in the ODI format and once in the T20I format). Sri Lanka have won it on six occasions, while Pakistan have won it twice.