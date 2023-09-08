Asia Cup 2023 tickets: Where to book online and ticket price information for Super 4s

The Asia Cup 2023 tickets sale for the remainder of the tournament has begun. All matches of the Super 4s round will now be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the official hosts of the tournament, released the details for Asia Cup 2023 tickets earlier today (September 8).

As expected, the tickets for the India vs. Pakistan match on September 10 are the most expensive ones. The starting price for one ticket of the game is $10, while the maximum price for the 50-seater Corporate Box is $25,000. There are tickets costing $50, $75, $150, $200, $600 and $15,000 as well for the blockbuster contest.

Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday in Colombo. Hence, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to keep a reserve day for the India vs. Pakistan match as well. There are four other matches in the Super 4s. Tickets for those matches start from $3 only, with the costliest one being $15,000.

As per a tweet posted by the PCB, fans can buy the tickets at https://pcb.bookme.pk. Interested fans can visit the website, select the match, select the stand where they want to sit and buy the ticket.

Will same Asia Cup 2023 tickets work for reserve day of India vs Pakistan contest?

As mentioned earlier, heavy rain is expected on September 10 in Colombo, the venue for the India vs. Pakistan battle in the Super Fours. Hence, the ACC has planned a reserve day. If the match does not produce a result on September 10, it will resume from the same position on September 11 in Colombo.

The same Asia Cup 2023 tickets should work on the reserve day as well. It was a similar situation in the IPL 2023 final earlier this year, where the organizers allowed the spectators to come and watch the match with the same ticket on the reserve day.