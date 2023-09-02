Asia Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Pakistan (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi

The India vs. Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 has been called off due to incessant rain in Pallekele. Both sides shared points between them.

India chose to bat first to test themselves in the overcast conditions. There was a sense that Team India's top-order batters simply sleep-walked their way to their doom, with the top four batters getting out due to bad shot selection. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were the bowlers who did the damage.

Despite the poor start, India did recover through the middle period, thanks to the 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. The former scored 82 runs and the latter smacked 87.

However, middle and lower middle-order batters failed to create any impact in the death overs as Men In Blue managed to post 266 runs in 48.5 overs. Afridi finished the innings with a four-wicket haul. Haris Rauf scalped three wickets with Naseem Shah bagging two.

After the end of India’s innings, there was incessant rain in Pallekele, which resulted in the game ending without a result. Pakistan made their way to the Super Four with three points.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Babar Azam maintained his pole position on the batting chart with 151 runs from one inning at a strike rate of 115.26. Iftikhar Ahmed retained his second rank, after scoring his maiden ODI century vs Nepal.

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto settled into the third spot, accumulating 89 runs against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan's impressive partnership helped them bag the fourth and fifth ranks with 87 and 82 runs, respectively.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Image Credits: Shaheen Afridi Twitter

Shaheen Afridi continued his red-hot form, scalping a four-fer against India to claim the top position on the bowling chart with six scalps. His teammate Haris Rauf propelled himself to the second spot, claiming five wickets.

Following him is Sri Lankan emerging bowler Matheesha Pathirana with four wickets. Naseem Shah's two wickets against India helped him bag the fourth spot on the table with four scalps overall. Shadab Khan, with four wickets, slid down to the fifth spot, going wicketless against India.