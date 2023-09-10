Asia Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match (Updated) ft. Kusal Mendis and Taskin Ahmed

In the second match of the Asia Cup Super Four stage, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in a closely contested game by 21 runs. R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo hosted this thrilling encounter on Saturday, September 9.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh asked Sri Lanka to bat first. Following the early dismissal of opener Dimuth Karunaratne, his partner Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis stood tall to stitch a 74-run second-wicket partnership.

However, the match's star was Sadeera Samarawickrama, who batted at no.4 and scored 93 runs off 72 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Captain Dasun Shanaka supported him well in the death overs. Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud were the standout bowlers for Bangladesh, scalping three wickets apiece.

After setting an imposing 258-run target, Sri Lankan bowlers, led by Shanka, responded equally well, setting up the match by reducing Bangladesh to 83 for four inside 19 overs. None of the Bangladesh batters capitalized on the starts barring Towhid Hridoy, who smacked an impressive fifty-run knock.

With Hridoy not getting enough assistance from other batters, Bangladesh could score only 236 runs in their allotted 50 overs, to bow out of the tournament.

Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dasun Shanaka delivered impressive performances for Sri Lanka with the ball, bagging three wickets each. With this win, Sri Lanka bagged their third consecutive victory of the tournament.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List (Pic Credits: Wikipedia)

Najmul Hossain Shanto maintained his top spot on the leaderboard for batters with 193 runs from two innings. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam closely follows him with 168 runs from two innings at an average of 84.

Sri Lankan no.4 batter Sadeera Samarawickrama propelled himself to the third slot, with 150 runs from three innings. Kusal Mendis' 50-run knock over Bangladesh rocketed him to the fourth rank on the chart with 147 runs from three innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz occupies the fifth position with 145 runs from four innings.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Pakistan pacers are ruling the bowling chart with Haris Rauf leading the table, scalping nine wickets from three innings. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed looked in exceptional form in this edition of the Asia Cup, racking up nine scalps from four matches.

Matheesha Pathirana, with this three-wicket haul over Bangladesh, helped him to jump to the third rank, with eight wickets in the competition. Naseem Shah alongside Shoriful Islam settled with the fourth and fifth ranks, scalping seven wickets each.